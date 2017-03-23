Rick Perry accuses Texas A&M's first gay student body president of stealing election
Secretary of Energy Rick Perry is sworn in by Vice President Pence as his wife, Anita, holds a Bible during a ceremony at the Executive Office in Washington on March 2. Bobby Brooks, a junior at Texas A&M, made history this month when he was elected as the university's first openly gay student body president. Nearly two decades prior, Rick Perry, also an A&M alumnus, made his own bit of university history when he became the first Aggie to serve as governor of Texas.
#1 15 hrs ago
Manipulating people by lying to them and cheating to win is the Republican Motto
Trump does subterfuge well
But Perry is too much of an obvious fake to fool anybody but himself
#2 15 hrs ago
One of the most high-profile cases of a politician destroying his political career because of homophobic disability was Andrew Shirvell
http://www.rawstory.com/2015/02/court-smacks-...
Apparently Rick Perry is following Andrew Shrivell's homophobic footsteps to obscurity
#3 13 hrs ago
Rick Perry has time to comment on the Texas A&M student body president because he has no idea what he's supposed to be doing as Secretary of Energy.
#5 13 hrs ago
Being the honking homophobe that he is; Rick is probably freaked out being called 'secretary'
According to Dolly Parton; 'secretary' is a job for boobs
This is why Trump picked Rick for the job
#6 12 hrs ago
If lunkhead Rick's charges are true then this student body president should be running the DNC asap.
However, as usual, it is the right wingers who have the greater tendency for election skullduggery:
"McIntosh [the gay student body president's opponent] clinched the popular vote by 750 votes, but was disqualified by the student election commissioner after accusations of voter intimidation surfaced, reported the Battalion.
"A&M's judicial court Â— the university's version of a student supreme court Â— overturned McIntosh's disqualification, ruling there wasn't sufficient evidence to prove he intimidated voters. But another charge, that he failed to disclose financial information for glow sticks briefly featured in a campaign video, was unanimously upheld, so his disqualified status did not change.
"Brooks, who came in second place in the election, was named the victor."
The article fails to expand on what the claims were regarding voter intimidation. How do you even have voter intimidation in a university student body president election? Threaten the target's frat membership? Rip up their meal card? Spitballs in chem lab?
#7 12 hrs ago
That's a cheap shot and you know it. Sooner or later someone is going to remind lunkhead Rick that he wants to shut down the Dept. of Energy. He'll know what he's supposed to be there....
