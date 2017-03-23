Rick Perry accuses Texas A&M's first ...

Rick Perry accuses Texas A&M's first gay student body president of stealing election

There are 6 comments on the The Washington Post story from 19 hrs ago, titled Rick Perry accuses Texas A&M's first gay student body president of stealing election. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry is sworn in by Vice President Pence as his wife, Anita, holds a Bible during a ceremony at the Executive Office in Washington on March 2. Bobby Brooks, a junior at Texas A&M, made history this month when he was elected as the university's first openly gay student body president. Nearly two decades prior, Rick Perry, also an A&M alumnus, made his own bit of university history when he became the first Aggie to serve as governor of Texas.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 15 hrs ago
Manipulating people by lying to them and cheating to win is the Republican Motto
.
Trump does subterfuge well
.
But Perry is too much of an obvious fake to fool anybody but himself

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#2 15 hrs ago
One of the most high-profile cases of a politician destroying his political career because of homophobic disability was Andrew Shirvell
http://www.rawstory.com/2015/02/court-smacks-...
.
Apparently Rick Perry is following Andrew Shrivell's homophobic footsteps to obscurity

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sick of Bigots and Morons

San Francisco, CA

#3 13 hrs ago
Rick Perry has time to comment on the Texas A&M student body president because he has no idea what he's supposed to be doing as Secretary of Energy.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#5 13 hrs ago
Sick of Bigots and Morons wrote:
Rick Perry has time to comment on the Texas A&M student body president because he has no idea what he's supposed to be doing as Secretary of Energy.
Being the honking homophobe that he is; Rick is probably freaked out being called 'secretary'
.
According to Dolly Parton; 'secretary' is a job for boobs
.
This is why Trump picked Rick for the job

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Phyllis Schlafly s Son

Philadelphia, PA

#6 12 hrs ago
If lunkhead Rick's charges are true then this student body president should be running the DNC asap.

However, as usual, it is the right wingers who have the greater tendency for election skullduggery:

"McIntosh [the gay student body president's opponent] clinched the popular vote by 750 votes, but was disqualified by the student election commissioner after accusations of voter intimidation surfaced, reported the Battalion.

"A&M's judicial court Â— the university's version of a student supreme court Â— overturned McIntosh's disqualification, ruling there wasn't sufficient evidence to prove he intimidated voters. But another charge, that he failed to disclose financial information for glow sticks briefly featured in a campaign video, was unanimously upheld, so his disqualified status did not change.

"Brooks, who came in second place in the election, was named the victor."

The article fails to expand on what the claims were regarding voter intimidation. How do you even have voter intimidation in a university student body president election? Threaten the target's frat membership? Rip up their meal card? Spitballs in chem lab?

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Phyllis Schlafly s Son

Philadelphia, PA

#7 12 hrs ago
Sick of Bigots and Morons wrote:
<quoted text>
Rick Perry has time to comment on the Texas A&M student body president because he has no idea what he's supposed to be doing as Secretary of Energy.
That's a cheap shot and you know it. Sooner or later someone is going to remind lunkhead Rick that he wants to shut down the Dept. of Energy. He'll know what he's supposed to be there....

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'They weren't violent, I'm lucky': Muslims on h... (Jun '16) 20 min Cecil Rhodes 5
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr tbird19482 46,235
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 2 hr No Surprise 5,379
Would you believe that the U.S. has ~2.74% of i... 2 hr misbehaved 2
News Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter... 3 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 30
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... 3 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 9
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 4 hr Terra Firma 25,219
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... 8 hr Frogface Kate 16
News Gorsuch explains his stance on gay rights 9 hr Frankie Rizzo 11
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,772,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC