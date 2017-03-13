Revelers high-spirited at Boston St. Patrick's Day parade
Tens of thousands of people lined the frigid streets of Boston on Sunday for the city's St. Patrick's Day parade, which went off amid high spirits and without a hitch after a dispute over whether a gay veterans group could march. There was no shortage of green clothing, shamrock headbands and booze during the annual parade in South Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter...
|1 min
|TerriB1
|10
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|Respect71
|46,150
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|33 min
|guest
|1,304
|Do gay men have a misogyny problem?
|47 min
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|55 min
|Stop the Hate
|25,156
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,238
|'Gay Sex: A Raw Conversation' Presents a Much-N...
|1 hr
|Charlie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC