'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' ...

'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say authors as school system pulls their book

There are 3 comments on the The Island Packet story from 1 hr ago, titled 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say authors as school system pulls their book. In it, The Island Packet reports that:

The authors of what has become the most talked about book in Charlotte - "Jacob's New Dress" - have a message for the conservative groups that have labeled their children's book a threat to "traditional family values." "The idea that a book can turn someone gay or transgender is bizarre to us.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#1 47 min ago
Same old ridiculous arguments. It isn't about a book turning anyone gay. It's that the book is 'bizarre' to most parents. Schools have many choices when it comes to selecting books. They need to select books that will be entertaining and constructive to the majority of students.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

EdmondWA

“Unconvinced”

Since: Nov 09

9,272

Seattle, WA

#2 40 min ago
Wondering wrote:
Same old ridiculous arguments. It isn't about a book turning anyone gay. It's that the book is 'bizarre' to most parents. Schools have many choices when it comes to selecting books. They need to select books that will be entertaining and constructive to the majority of students.
Teaching those students to understand that gay people are everywhere, and that we deserve respect and inclusion, will be entertaining and constructive. It will also help books like this seem less "bizarre" in the future.

You just want gay people to be invisible.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#3 4 min ago
EdmondWA wrote:
<quoted text>

1. Teaching those students to understand that gay people are everywhere, and that we deserve respect and inclusion, will be entertaining and constructive.
2. It will also help books like this seem less "bizarre" in the future.

You just want gay people to be invisible.
1. I want you to be just people. When I see people at a shopping mall, I just see people. I don't care what they do in their private time. Gays are included in the people I see. Respect is earned regardless of your sexual persuasion.
2. That's why people don't want them being offered to their children. We know your're there. We don't care and you can't make us care.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anxiety in America up since Donald Trump became... 4 min Dee Dee Dee 5
News Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter... 20 min Florida Gator 34
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 26 min Wondering 46,242
News The dome of the Rotunda at City Hall was awash ... 29 min Wondering 1
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 35 min June VanDerMark 13,268
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 36 min Truth 25,222
News 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Includes Same-Sex Roma... 1 hr Rainbow Kid 1
News Gorsuch explains his stance on gay rights 20 hr Frankie Rizzo 11
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,554 • Total comments across all topics: 279,783,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC