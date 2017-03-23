'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say authors as school system pulls their book
There are 3 comments on the The Island Packet story from 1 hr ago, titled 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say authors as school system pulls their book. In it, The Island Packet reports that:
The authors of what has become the most talked about book in Charlotte - "Jacob's New Dress" - have a message for the conservative groups that have labeled their children's book a threat to "traditional family values." "The idea that a book can turn someone gay or transgender is bizarre to us.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Island Packet.
|
#1 47 min ago
Same old ridiculous arguments. It isn't about a book turning anyone gay. It's that the book is 'bizarre' to most parents. Schools have many choices when it comes to selecting books. They need to select books that will be entertaining and constructive to the majority of students.
|
“Unconvinced”
Since: Nov 09
9,272
|
#2 40 min ago
Teaching those students to understand that gay people are everywhere, and that we deserve respect and inclusion, will be entertaining and constructive. It will also help books like this seem less "bizarre" in the future.
You just want gay people to be invisible.
|
#3 4 min ago
1. I want you to be just people. When I see people at a shopping mall, I just see people. I don't care what they do in their private time. Gays are included in the people I see. Respect is earned regardless of your sexual persuasion.
2. That's why people don't want them being offered to their children. We know your're there. We don't care and you can't make us care.
|
|
