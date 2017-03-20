Puppies bred for dog meat in South Korea to be rescued
The snow queen: Ivanka Trump shows off her moves on the slopes along with daughter Arabella in Aspen while husband Jared stays behind in DC for work Kim Jong-Un releases propaganda video where North Korea 'blows up' a US aircraft carrier days after the dictator threatened to reduce America to 'ashes' if provoked North Korea warns U.S. it is 'fully ready to go to war' as Trump administration threatens to seize Kim Jong-Un's assets 'They'll deny it to the hilt': Surgeons reveal the VERY juicy plastic surgery secrets from their Hollywood clinics visited by A-listers and royals Groping With The Stars: The very awkward moment bull rider Bonner Bolton appears to graze his partner Sharna Burgess's crotch during DWTS season premiere Is lesbian love still shocking? Attractive same-sex couple engages in some passionate PDA around London as hidden cameras record the reaction of bystanders You CAN ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|9 min
|Wondering
|46,176
|Federal surveys trim LGBT questions, alarming a...
|36 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|7
|He's a straight man, but straight women won't d...
|50 min
|Wondering
|11
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Fuckkme
|25,167
|Michele Bachmann Clinic: Where You Can Pray Awa... (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Christaliban
|61
|Major 'The Walking Dead' character will come ou...
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|8
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Chriss
|5,353
|Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter...
|12 hr
|Doyle Doss
|34
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC