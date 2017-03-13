Proposed 'sex-positive' venue in Taco...

Proposed 'sex-positive' venue in Tacony raises neighbors' confusion, skepticism

There are 1 comment on the Philly.com story from 17 hrs ago, titled Proposed 'sex-positive' venue in Tacony raises neighbors' confusion, skepticism. In it, Philly.com reports that:

Tommy Rowan is a general assignment digital reporter. While his stories are designed for the web, they also appear in both The Inquirer and Daily News.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Shirvell s Shrivel

Philadelphia, PA

#1 7 hrs ago
This is a satire.

"The club would occupy the top two floors of the Tacony Music Hall. As of Wednesday, only two tenants used the first floor: the Tacony Community Development Corp. and a day-care center."

I'm sure the customers of the day-care center in a hard bitten, rundown section of Philly will be totally open to and supportive of the proposed sex positive venue15 feet above their toddlers. It's practically San Francisco and Berkeley all rolled into one, after all.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 10 min Respect71 45,984
News Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO 2 hr Shirvell s Shrivel 1
News North Carolina man arrested for Florida anti-ga... 2 hr Shirvell s Shrivel 16
News The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his... 2 hr Shirvell s Shrivel 116
News Hope for the Same-Sex Attracted 3 hr Gay Peace on Earth 8
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... 5 hr Jade 16
News Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea... 6 hr Jade 16
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 7 hr Faith Michigan 209
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 8 hr Faith Michigan 25,122
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,602 • Total comments across all topics: 279,606,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC