Professor Who Was Fired for Being Gay Blasts India's Repressive Education System
Ashley Tellis, a gay rights activist, feminist and self-described "shit-stirrer" denounced India's repressive education practices after he was fired for his sexual orientation. Tellis was an assistant professor at St. Joseph's College of Arts and Sciences in Bengaluru.
