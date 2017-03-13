Professor Who Was Fired for Being Gay...

Professor Who Was Fired for Being Gay Blasts India's Repressive Education System

Ashley Tellis, a gay rights activist, feminist and self-described "shit-stirrer" denounced India's repressive education practices after he was fired for his sexual orientation. Tellis was an assistant professor at St. Joseph's College of Arts and Sciences in Bengaluru.

Chicago, IL

