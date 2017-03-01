Prime minister rules out attending Sy...

Prime minister rules out attending Sydney Gay Mardi Gras

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Australia's prime minister says he won't attend this year's Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras following a furor over his change of stance on same-sex marriage. Malcolm Turnbull last year became Australia's first serving prime minister to attend the annual street parade that is staged in his wealthy electoral division, angering the most conservative elements of his ruling party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeal for return of 'gay' mannequin Josh's mis... 1 min Fresh GayBLT Cookies 1
News A proud day for the whole county 12 min Rogers 4
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 45,222
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr Inquisitor 1,120
News Is your child a "prehomosexual"? Forecasting ad... (Sep '10) 2 hr Humanspirit 792
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 3 hr June VanDerMark 13,118
News Texas court hears case that could dent gay marr... 3 hr Imprtnrd 3
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 5 hr Imprtnrd 24,783
News Sen. Hassan meets with Supreme Court nominee Go... Wed slick willie expl... 43
first gay experiences (Oct '11) Feb 25 Robin 94
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,748 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC