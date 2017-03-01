Prime minister rules out attending Sydney Gay Mardi Gras
" Australia's prime minister says he won't attend this year's Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras following a furor over his change of stance on same-sex marriage. Malcolm Turnbull last year became Australia's first serving prime minister to attend the annual street parade that is staged in his wealthy electoral division, angering the most conservative elements of his ruling party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeal for return of 'gay' mannequin Josh's mis...
|1 min
|Fresh GayBLT Cookies
|1
|A proud day for the whole county
|12 min
|Rogers
|4
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|45,222
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,120
|Is your child a "prehomosexual"? Forecasting ad... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Humanspirit
|792
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,118
|Texas court hears case that could dent gay marr...
|3 hr
|Imprtnrd
|3
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Imprtnrd
|24,783
|Sen. Hassan meets with Supreme Court nominee Go...
|Wed
|slick willie expl...
|43
|first gay experiences (Oct '11)
|Feb 25
|Robin
|94
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC