Power Rangers gets 18+ rating in Russia over gay character

It was revealed last week that Trini Kwan, the yellow Power Ranger played by Becky G, will be struggling with her sexuality after another character falsely presumes she is having boyfriend troubles. WDSSPR, the Russian distributor of the superhero reboot, has responded to the news by informing cinemas around the country that the movie will have the highest possible age restriction placed on it.

