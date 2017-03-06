Police Seek Man in Anti-Gay Slashing and Stabbing Attack in Brooklyn: WATCH

Police are seeking a man who shouted anti-gay slurs as he attacked two men with a cutting tool at a restaurant in Brooklyn, WPIX reports: One of the victims, a 34-year-old man, was inside the chicken joint when a another man approached him from behind and showed him a cutting tool, police said. The stranger then slashed the victim on the left side of the face while making anti-gay remarks, according to police.

