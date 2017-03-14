Police investigate after gay couple r...

There are 2 comments on the KRQE Albuquerque story from 17 hrs ago, titled Police investigate after gay couple reports being attacked. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:

Santa Fe police are investigating after a lesbian couple called police, saying they were attacked in a parking lot over the weekend. Pictures on Facebook of Allen and her girlfriend, Haley Pryor, have been shared more than 3,000 times since they posted them two days ago.

Paul

Hockessin, DE

#1 15 hrs ago
More queers seeking attention.

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,661

Location hidden
#3 14 hrs ago
Paul wrote:
More seeking attention.
And it always seems to perk you right up.

