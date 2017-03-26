Perry doubted his win was legitimate....

Perry doubted his win was legitimate. Now Texas A&M's first gay student president wants to meet.

There are 4 comments on the Dallas Morning News story from 23 hrs ago, titled Perry doubted his win was legitimate. Now Texas A&M's first gay student president wants to meet.

In a letter signed Friday, Bobby Brooks invited Rick Perry to a meeting after the energy secretary challenged the 21-year-old's victory in the election for student body president. Perry, who is also an Aggie, wrote an op-ed in the Houston Chronicle last week that called Brooks' election into question.

Ready About Face

Alpharetta, GA

#2 22 hrs ago
Peace offering time
.
Perry will have to be nice for a change
.
Can he do it?
.
Join us at sunrise to witness the ultimate showdown when Snarling Powerless Perry meets Dynamic Popular Brooks
http://wavcentral.com/sounds/movies/dragnet/d...

Ready About Face

Alpharetta, GA

#3 21 hrs ago
We doubt Trump's 'win' was legitimate
**********
Hillary = 65,853,516 million votes
Trump = 62,984,825 million votes
__________
Hillary = 2,868,694 million MORE votes than Trump
**********
On those grounds we doubt Perry's Cabinet appointment is legitimate
.
Perry needs to hush while he is ahead

Wholly Silicon Wafer

Philadelphia, PA

#4 14 hrs ago
Is lunkhead Rick's male, personal secretary from his time as Governor invited, too? Because in general it's rude not to extend invites to those who are close to your guests.

Sargento

Bladensburg, MD

#5 8 hrs ago
Ready About Face wrote:
We doubt Trump's 'win' was legitimate
**********
Hillary = 65,853,516 million votes
Trump = 62,984,825 million votes
__________
Hillary = 2,868,694 million MORE votes than Trump
**********
On those grounds we doubt Perry's Cabinet appointment is legitimate
.
Perry needs to hush while he is ahead
Too bad you wrong as usual.

Chicago, IL

