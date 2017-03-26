Perry doubted his win was legitimate. Now Texas A&M's first gay student president wants to meet.
There are 4 comments on the Dallas Morning News story from 23 hrs ago, titled Perry doubted his win was legitimate. Now Texas A&M's first gay student president wants to meet.
In a letter signed Friday, Bobby Brooks invited Rick Perry to a meeting after the energy secretary challenged the 21-year-old's victory in the election for student body president. Perry, who is also an Aggie, wrote an op-ed in the Houston Chronicle last week that called Brooks' election into question.
#2 22 hrs ago
Peace offering time
Perry will have to be nice for a change
Can he do it?
Join us at sunrise to witness the ultimate showdown when Snarling Powerless Perry meets Dynamic Popular Brooks
http://wavcentral.com/sounds/movies/dragnet/d...
#3 21 hrs ago
We doubt Trump's 'win' was legitimate
**********
Hillary = 65,853,516 million votes
Trump = 62,984,825 million votes
__________
Hillary = 2,868,694 million MORE votes than Trump
**********
On those grounds we doubt Perry's Cabinet appointment is legitimate
.
Perry needs to hush while he is ahead
#4 14 hrs ago
Is lunkhead Rick's male, personal secretary from his time as Governor invited, too? Because in general it's rude not to extend invites to those who are close to your guests.
#5 8 hrs ago
Too bad you wrong as usual.
