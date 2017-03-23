Perry blasts election of 1st gay Texas A&M student president
There are 1 comment on the TheMonitor.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Perry blasts election of 1st gay Texas A&M student president. In it, TheMonitor.com reports that:
From left, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price listen as President Donald Trump speaks earlier this month during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Perry has blasted the election of the first openly gay Texas A&M student president.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
So Perry is sitting in the Cabinet Room at the White House thinking about GAY people
.
Sounds like a plan
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anxiety in America up since Donald Trump became...
|5 min
|Tre H
|21
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|9 min
|Terra Firma
|46,248
|Black man arrested in South for writing racist ...
|18 min
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Catholic Church Waging War on Women and Gays (Oct '07)
|19 min
|Tre H
|217,510
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|32 min
|Rainbow Kid
|10
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Tre H
|5,380
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Terra Firma
|25,223
|Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter...
|3 hr
|Florida Gator
|34
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC