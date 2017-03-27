Oxford University to display more portraits of women in bid for diversity
There are 1 comment on the KION 46 story from 13 hrs ago, titled Oxford University to display more portraits of women in bid for diversity. In it, KION 46 reports that:
Over 20 new portraits -- a mix of paintings and photographs -- were commissioned in a bid to diversify the range of alumni and staff currently on display in public spaces around the university's campuses. "We're not taking down a single portrait," Trudy Coe, Oxford University's Head of the Equality and Diversity Unit, told CNN.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KION 46.
|
#1 2 hrs ago
Portraits of the colonialists, slave traders, eugenicists, anti semites will remain on the wall. There's such a thing as too much change, after all.
How about more portraits with polo or rugby shirts to offset all those with, wait for it, Oxford shirts?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|34 min
|Ex Lesbian River
|25,313
|New York Officers Accused of Arresting Queer Me...
|1 hr
|NE Jade
|16
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|River Tam
|46,500
|Tennessee lawmakers halt bill taking aim at gay...
|2 hr
|Holy Guacamole
|4
|N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat...
|2 hr
|Holy Guacamole
|20
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|3 hr
|Holy Guacamole
|1
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|3 hr
|Holy Guacamole
|141
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|7 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|56
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC