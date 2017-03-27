Oxford University to display more por...

Oxford University to display more portraits of women in bid for diversity

Over 20 new portraits -- a mix of paintings and photographs -- were commissioned in a bid to diversify the range of alumni and staff currently on display in public spaces around the university's campuses. "We're not taking down a single portrait," Trudy Coe, Oxford University's Head of the Equality and Diversity Unit, told CNN.

Holy Guacamole

Philadelphia, PA

Portraits of the colonialists, slave traders, eugenicists, anti semites will remain on the wall. There's such a thing as too much change, after all.

How about more portraits with polo or rugby shirts to offset all those with, wait for it, Oxford shirts?
