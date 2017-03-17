Osage Nation to decide whether to legalize gay marriage
The tribe already recognizes gay marriages from other jurisdictions, but its legal code still defines marriage as a "personal relation between a man and a woman." Monday's vote is on whether marriage should be defined as a "personal relation between two persons."
The tribe already recognizes gay marriages from other jurisdictions, but its legal code still defines marriage as a "personal relation between a man and a woman." Monday's vote is on whether marriage should be defined as a "personal relation between two persons."
#1 2 hrs ago
Which renegade Osage Nation member filed the lawSiouxt?
