One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autistic in the upcoming movie

Becky G portrays the Yellow Ranger, Trini, who will be coming to terms with her sexual orientation in the film. Following hot on the heels of "Beauty and the Beast" and "Sesame Street," the upcoming "Power Rangers" film is set to make some significant changes to its characters' backstories.

