One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autistic in the upcoming movie
Becky G portrays the Yellow Ranger, Trini, who will be coming to terms with her sexual orientation in the film. Following hot on the heels of "Beauty and the Beast" and "Sesame Street," the upcoming "Power Rangers" film is set to make some significant changes to its characters' backstories.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter...
|2 min
|Randy NE
|21
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|TomInElPaso
|46,182
|Do gay men have a misogyny problem?
|17 min
|Randy NE
|5
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|21 min
|Randy NE
|69,515
|Texas A&M's first openly gay student body presi...
|56 min
|Wondering
|2
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|carter county res...
|25,164
|Federal surveys trim LGBT questions, alarming a...
|1 hr
|whocares
|12
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|7 hr
|Chriss
|5,352
