Oklahoma tribe approves gay marriage as Native American groups debate issue
A Native American tribe in Oklahoma has voted to allow same-sex marriage, joining a small group of prominent tribes changing their law in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 2015 decision making the practice legal in all states. The same-sex case known as Obergefell v Hodges has rippled through the 567 federally recognized Indian Nations.
