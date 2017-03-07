Oklahoma prison inmate accused of ext...

Oklahoma prison inmate accused of extorting gay men

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

According to an indictment, Siwek and other inmates smuggled in cell phones and used the phones to call into a service. They said Siwek claimed "that he was a male prostitute interested in a sexual relationship with men who were either married or had girlfriends".

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) 5 min right or wrong 104
News Racist, rabid-right Republicans (Apr '14) 1 hr Susanm 274
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr tbird19482 45,386
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 2 hr guest 1,192
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 2 hr June VanDerMark 13,163
News The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his... 2 hr Frankie Rizzo 10
News Russia urged to ban 'Beauty and the Beast' rema... 4 hr Ralph Mouth 4
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 7 hr Carter county res... 24,826
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,387,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC