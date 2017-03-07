Oklahoma prison inmate accused of extorting gay men
According to an indictment, Siwek and other inmates smuggled in cell phones and used the phones to call into a service. They said Siwek claimed "that he was a male prostitute interested in a sexual relationship with men who were either married or had girlfriends".
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|5 min
|right or wrong
|104
|Racist, rabid-right Republicans (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|Susanm
|274
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|45,386
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|guest
|1,192
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,163
|The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his...
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|10
|Russia urged to ban 'Beauty and the Beast' rema...
|4 hr
|Ralph Mouth
|4
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Carter county res...
|24,826
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC