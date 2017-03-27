NPR raises concerns about firing of T...

NPR raises concerns about firing of Tennessee reporter

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Sen. Mike Bell, R-Riceville, waits to address the state Senate in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, March 27, 2017. Bell said he was upset that a public radio reporter from Chattanooga did not identify herself as a member of the media when she attended a meeting between the senator and high school students, but that he did not call for her to be fired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 14 min cpeter1313 46,379
News 2nd Circuit allows sex bias suit based on gay s... 26 min Cordwainer Trout 2
News Columbus Bans 'Ex-Gay' Therapy To Minors 39 min Gov Corbutt of th... 3
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr River Tam 25,305
News Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom... 2 hr The Troll Stopper 34
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 2 hr The Troll Stopper 5,418
News Catholic Church Waging War on Women and Gays (Oct '07) 9 hr Junket 217,519
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 10 hr Johnny 117
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,893,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC