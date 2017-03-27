NPR raises concerns about firing of Tennessee reporter
Top editors at National Public Radio challenged the firing of an affiliate reporter who covered meetings between high school students and legislators who said they were secretly recorded talking about LGBT issues. Reporter Jacqui Helbert was dismissed from her job at WUTC-FM last week by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, which holds the radio station's license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2nd Circuit allows sex bias suit based on gay s...
|10 min
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Columbus Bans 'Ex-Gay' Therapy To Minors
|17 min
|Johnny
|4
|New York Officers Accused of Arresting Queer Me...
|18 min
|Johnny
|1
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|18 min
|Johnny
|35
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|25 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,289
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|49 min
|scotty steiner
|46,380
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|River Tam
|25,305
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|14 hr
|Johnny
|117
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC