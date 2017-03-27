NPR raises concerns about firing of T...

NPR raises concerns about firing of Tennessee reporter

Top editors at National Public Radio challenged the firing of an affiliate reporter who covered meetings between high school students and legislators who said they were secretly recorded talking about LGBT issues. Reporter Jacqui Helbert was dismissed from her job at WUTC-FM last week by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, which holds the radio station's license.

Chicago, IL

