North Carolina's HB142: Repeal? Compromise? What does it all mean?

There are 1 comment on the WEHT story from 13 hrs ago, titled North Carolina's HB142: Repeal? Compromise? What does it all mean?. In it, WEHT reports that:

Now that House Bill 142 has become North Carolina law, questions persist, namely from the LGBT community, which scoffs at the notion that the legislation represents a compromise or a repeal of House Bill 2, aka the state's "bathroom bill." To be sure, it's about more than bathroom access.

The Golden Ruler

Alpharetta, GA

#1 29 min ago
The bill still does NOT meet NCAA eligibility requirements because it specifically discriminates against LGBT people for 4 more years
.
So its time for the NCAA to follow the golden rule and double-cross the bigots that run the North Carolina statehouse
.
in return for the statehouse bigots double-crossing the City of Charlotte last Christmas
.
3.7 billion dollars is an expensive lesson for North Carolina's leaders to learn
.
but depriving American Citizens of civil rights is serious business and should not be allowed under any circumstances
