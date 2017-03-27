North Carolina's HB142: Repeal? Compromise? What does it all mean?
There are 1 comment on the WEHT story from 13 hrs ago, titled North Carolina's HB142: Repeal? Compromise? What does it all mean?.
Now that House Bill 142 has become North Carolina law, questions persist, namely from the LGBT community, which scoffs at the notion that the legislation represents a compromise or a repeal of House Bill 2, aka the state's "bathroom bill." To be sure, it's about more than bathroom access.
|
#1 29 min ago
The bill still does NOT meet NCAA eligibility requirements because it specifically discriminates against LGBT people for 4 more years
.
So its time for the NCAA to follow the golden rule and double-cross the bigots that run the North Carolina statehouse
.
in return for the statehouse bigots double-crossing the City of Charlotte last Christmas
.
3.7 billion dollars is an expensive lesson for North Carolina's leaders to learn
.
but depriving American Citizens of civil rights is serious business and should not be allowed under any circumstances
|
