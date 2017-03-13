Does it make you feel more butch to post with a female name, you impotent little troll?Poor fragile
North Carolina man arrested for Florida anti-gay hate crime
There are 13 comments on the Q-Notes story from 22 hrs ago, titled North Carolina man arrested for Florida anti-gay hate crime. In it, Q-Notes reports that:
Brandon Ray Davis, 30, was arrested on March 1 by the Onslow County Sheriff's Department with an extraditable warrant on hate crime charges. The incident occurred in downtown Key West and involved anti-gay slurs.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Q-Notes.
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,672
Location hidden
|
#2 15 hrs ago
|
#3 15 hrs ago
Isn't that what you do?
LMFAO
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,672
Location hidden
|
#4 11 hrs ago
My username is gender neutral, such as "Francis", "Ashley", or many other names. You really need to get out of the kitchen, June1, and try experiencing the world as a modern woman.
|
#7 10 hrs ago
Jade you're slobbering and sweating bullets
|
#8 10 hrs ago
"June" is what he calls himself when he puts on his mother's makeup, wig, dress, and high heels.
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,672
Location hidden
|
#9 7 hrs ago
It's ok April. One would think that after all these years you would be used to most of your posts being removed! Do share your coping strategies with your drunken buddy. He seems to be in some sort of delusional denial!
|
#10 6 hrs ago
Poor fragile [email protected]
|
#11 6 hrs ago
Nice insult [email protected] Is that what you do?
|
#12 4 hrs ago
Sounds exactly like an infestation of Rizzo in here, but is Rizzo just some regular troll (or confederation of trolls) or is "he" an antagonistic creation of topix employees to keep the posts, and thus ad rates, humming along?
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,672
Location hidden
|
#13 4 hrs ago
Been thinking that for years...but I'm too concerned now that my microwave oven is watching me. I'll be back, I'm finding towels to cover all my electronic appliances in my kitchen.
|
“Take Topix Back From Trolls”
Since: Dec 08
13,100
|
#14 2 hrs ago
Just keep report him for abusing members or trolling. The scum has been on their dog turd list for a long time. We effectively got his pissant crap pulled by the hundreds. He buried himself like dogs do and licked the skin off his azz for a few months. Now that Trumps in such a hellhole the scum shows up in here. Report him till he dies.
|
#15 2 hrs ago
Get lost you child molesting faggat POS.
END your pain
|
#16 1 hr ago
Priceless. Ah good times.
~smootch~
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|45,987
|Hope for the Same-Sex Attracted
|18 min
|Gay Peace on Earth
|8
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|2 hr
|Jade
|16
|The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his...
|3 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|115
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|3 hr
|Jade
|16
|Boston St. Pat's parade reverses decision, allo...
|3 hr
|Jade
|76
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|4 hr
|Faith Michigan
|209
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Faith Michigan
|25,122
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|Faith Michigan
|5,299
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC