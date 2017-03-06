No dicking around: B.C. gets serious ...

No dicking around: B.C. gets serious about syphilis outbreak, with humour

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Historic people portrayed in the Syphistory campaign launched in January by BC Centre for Disease Control and Provincial Health Services Authority. So says the B.C. Centre for Disease Control in its new "Syphistory" campaign - one that features some rather famous people drawn to look like penises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 hr Shiralee 24,829
News Texas lieutenant governor calls on Christians t... 2 hr Maggie Gallaghers... 9
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr cpeter1313 45,389
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) 5 hr right or wrong 104
News Racist, rabid-right Republicans (Apr '14) 6 hr Susanm 273
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr guest 1,192
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 7 hr June VanDerMark 13,163
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,397 • Total comments across all topics: 279,392,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC