No dicking around: B.C. gets serious about syphilis outbreak, with humour
Historic people portrayed in the Syphistory campaign launched in January by BC Centre for Disease Control and Provincial Health Services Authority. So says the B.C. Centre for Disease Control in its new "Syphistory" campaign - one that features some rather famous people drawn to look like penises.
