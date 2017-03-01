New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some Say is Transphobic
The Burlington, Vermont area's first dedicated gay bar in eleven years is set to open next week, but its questionable name has drawn sharp criticism . "It is a term that has been used among gays and drag queens for decades intended to be positively gender-bending," McGaughan wrote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Also, 'The Voice' returns for Season 12, and 'W...
|43 min
|Rogers
|6
|Texas court hears case to limit gay marriage le...
|2 hr
|Tre H
|3
|Homosexuality and the Bible (Aug '11)
|2 hr
|Tre H
|36,052
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Strel
|24,786
|Many 'Straight' Men Have Gay Sex (Sep '06)
|4 hr
|Cuteassal
|4,407
|Ex-Indianapolis Mayor Peterson leaving Lilly ex...
|4 hr
|GayBLT Survey
|1
|Prime minister rules out attending Sydney Gay M...
|4 hr
|GayBLT Survey
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|Respect71
|45,222
|Is your child a "prehomosexual"? Forecasting ad... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Humanspirit
|792
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC