New Mexico House Approves Bill Seeking To Ban 'Ex-Gay' Therapy To Minors
The New Mexico House on Wednesday approved a bill that prohibits therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT youth. The bill passed the Senate last month, but changes made in the House means the bill will return to the Senate before it reaches Governor Susana Martinez's desk.
