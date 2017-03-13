Nevada lawmaker seeks ban on anti-gay...

Nevada lawmaker seeks ban on anti-gay clinical therapy

Democratic Sen. David Parks of Las Vegas is proposing the state urge medical board to discipline licensed professionals who attempt to stamp out sexual desires for people of the same sex. Senate Bill 201 would apply to psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, nurses, family therapists and other clinical counselors.

Chicago, IL

