Nevada lawmaker seeks ban on anti-gay clinical therapy
Democratic Sen. David Parks of Las Vegas is proposing the state urge medical board to discipline licensed professionals who attempt to stamp out sexual desires for people of the same sex. Senate Bill 201 would apply to psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, nurses, family therapists and other clinical counselors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|42 min
|Respect71
|45,869
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|51 min
|PoliciaFederal
|154
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Joe Catcher
|24,948
|Why Are We Being Forced To Accept Homosexuality? (Feb '12)
|3 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|956
|The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his...
|3 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|63
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,263
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|9 hr
|The Wheeze of Trump
|3
|Boston St. Pat's parade reverses decision, allo...
|9 hr
|The Wheeze of Trump
|37
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC