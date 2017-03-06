Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conv...

Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion therapy advocates...

There are 3 comments on the WHAS11 story from 4 hrs ago, titled Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion therapy advocates.... In it, WHAS11 reports that:

Advocates of long-discredited gay conversion therapy programs say they are heartened by the election of Donald Trump and are counting on Vice President Mike Pence and congressional Republicans to help fight off efforts to make such programs illegal. "I certainly hope that this administration will pull back from some of the aggressive activism that the Obama administration engaged in," said Peter Sprigg of the Family Research Council, a powerful conservative lobbying group in Washington that is active in supporting sexual reorientation efforts.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Here Kitty Kitty

Alpharetta, GA

#1 3 hrs ago
What a scam! Its all about the money
.
Republican fundies just want to hide behind Jesus and molest children so they can charge the kid's parents $10,000 a year
http://www.gaychristian101.com/ex-gay.html

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ralph Mouth

Hockessin, DE

#2 2 hrs ago
Please help Queers get the help they need to fight Queer mental illness.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Here Kitty Kitty

Alpharetta, GA

#3 2 hrs ago
Ralph Mouth wrote:
Please help Queers get the help they need to fight Queer mental illness.
Give us your go-fun-me number and we'll flush a donation in your name; Mr. Mouth
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia urged to ban 'Beauty and the Beast' rema... 13 min Ralph Mouth 4
News Your Child Just Told You He's Gay. Now What? 15 min Ralph Mouth 12
News The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his... 17 min Ralph Mouth 9
News Why Gay - Marriage' Has Not Cured Gay Loneliness 19 min Ralph Mouth 6
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... 1 hr ObamasRealFather ... 10
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr TomInElPaso 45,385
News Naked Men Were the Lifetime Passion of Late Gay... 1 hr TomInElPaso 3
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 hr Carter county res... 24,826
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,874 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC