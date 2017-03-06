Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion therapy advocates...
There are 3 comments on the WHAS11 story from 4 hrs ago, titled Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion therapy advocates....
Advocates of long-discredited gay conversion therapy programs say they are heartened by the election of Donald Trump and are counting on Vice President Mike Pence and congressional Republicans to help fight off efforts to make such programs illegal. "I certainly hope that this administration will pull back from some of the aggressive activism that the Obama administration engaged in," said Peter Sprigg of the Family Research Council, a powerful conservative lobbying group in Washington that is active in supporting sexual reorientation efforts.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
What a scam! Its all about the money
.
Republican fundies just want to hide behind Jesus and molest children so they can charge the kid's parents $10,000 a year
http://www.gaychristian101.com/ex-gay.html
|
#2 2 hrs ago
Please help Queers get the help they need to fight Queer mental illness.
|
#3 2 hrs ago
Give us your go-fun-me number and we'll flush a donation in your name; Mr. Mouth
|
|
