Naked Men Were the Lifetime Passion of Late Gay Publisher Pierre Guenin
The LGBT website Yagg.com published the news on Wednesday, March 1: Pierre GuA©nin died at the age of 90. An author, journalist, editor and activist, GuA©nin is familiar to several generations of gays through the many magazines he launched between the '60s and '90s. A figure of the gay French scene , he was an admirer of naked men who never hesitated to be risquA© on a magazine cover, despite the risk of being censured.
