Naked Men Were the Lifetime Passion o...

Naked Men Were the Lifetime Passion of Late Gay Publisher Pierre Guenin

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Unicorn Booty

The LGBT website Yagg.com published the news on Wednesday, March 1: Pierre GuA©nin died at the age of 90. An author, journalist, editor and activist, GuA©nin is familiar to several generations of gays through the many magazines he launched between the '60s and '90s. A figure of the gay French scene , he was an admirer of naked men who never hesitated to be risquA© on a magazine cover, despite the risk of being censured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 35 min carter county res... 24,807
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 45,316
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... 1 hr ThomasA 6
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 1 hr June VanDerMark 13,141
News Young girl wanted after gay couple endure shock... 2 hr Trump Dreams 2
News Why Gay - Marriage' Has Not Cured Gay Loneliness 2 hr cpeter1313 2
News Your Child Just Told You He's Gay. Now What? 3 hr cpeter1313 4
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 4 hr Dr Dan 69,522
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC