N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bathroom bill' standoff
There are 15 comments on the St. Petersburg Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bathroom bill' standoff. In it, St. Petersburg Times reports that:
North Carolina Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said late Wednesday that they have agreed on legislation to resolve a standoff over the state's "bathroom bill" through a replacement measure that still restricts LGBT nondiscrimination protections. GOP leaders announced the new legislation would be debated and voted on today, but it was unclear whether there were enough House and Senate votes to pass it.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
|
#2 9 hrs ago
NO deal!
.
Hate Bill 2 remains effective until 4 years from now; so what good is that?
The republican controlled legislature has a veto-proof majority; so they can abolish Hate Bill 2 without Governor Cooper's signature any time they want to
.
They just don't want to
.
So the boycott remains until the republicans can muster a clean repeal with no strings attached
|
#3 9 hrs ago
The bodies of maladjusted, criminal perverts being found in some of the restrooms they invade would be a good signal to the pervert communities to back off on their agenda of twisting and changing human morality to suit their selfish, uncontrolled lusts. Just like in 1920s Germany, perverts and malcontents are forcing vigilantism to be justified.
|
#4 8 hrs ago
Restrooms in Kentucky?
.
You gotta be kidding
|
#5 8 hrs ago
i hope that your wife sons and daughters get raped in these bathrooms and then maybe laws will change and politicians wont bow to pressure from these men and women who think they are in the wrong body.laws need to be changed to say if you were born man or women ,that is who you are .how you live your life when you get older is up to you.just dont try to drag everyone else in who dont believe in your lifestyle.
|
#6 8 hrs ago
You need to get a home bathroom so your wife and daughters don't have to drive all the way to the truck stop every time they need to pee and poo
|
#7 8 hrs ago
Stop whining crybaby
|
#8 3 hrs ago
OH Come on! Dead Bodies? Where? It's wishful thinking on your part. And the only lust I feel is to get rid of my bladder full of urine.(And that can be quite a lust!) I know for you, Transexuality doesn't exist, But for me it does. It is probably more dangerous for me to use the men's room than the ladies room. Give it up! This picture you have in your mind of hulking line backers in dresses furtivley sneaking around ladie's rooms, hoping to spring on some unsuspecting six year old. It just doesn't happen.
Terri
|
#9 3 hrs ago
well rainblow,we have bathrooms in ky and men use the mens room and women use the womens bathroom,as you can see we are not confused about our gender and i say you are a polesucker or splitlicker
|
#10 2 hrs ago
NC Headlines Thursday March 30, 2017
**********
NC's proposed HB2 compromise is making everyone angry, both liberal and conservative
http://www.newsobserver.com/news/politics-gov...
|
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,491
Kansas City, MO.
|
#11 2 hrs ago
You know this how, you are the undie checker at the restrooms? You have NO clue about the people using public restrooms!
|
United States
|
#12 2 hrs ago
So I take it you want to be a bathroom monitor?
The only perverts in this situation are the ones who want to check someone's birth certificate and compare it with what's in somebody's underwear.
Sorry, guess you will need to find another way to amuse yourself.
|
#13 2 hrs ago
North Carolina's ex-'governor' McCrory endorses the new potty-panic hate bill; so that's proof the bill remains nothing more than republican double-speak
.
At this point; NC republicans have two choices
.
1. Prepare to lose 3.5 Billion dollars (which could have paid for updated bathrooms across the entire state)
or
2. Clean repeal of Hate Bill 2
.
HB2 stunt by Berger and Moore falls short
http://www.newsobserver.com/opinion/editorial...
|
#14 1 hr ago
They passed something or other; but it still promotes discrimination in hiring; housing; employment protections; benefits; and insurance for LGBT people thru 2020
.
The new double-hate bill is on the way to the governor's desk;
.
not that it matters;
.
the governor's signature is meaningless in a veto-proof republican legislature
http://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/politic...
|
#15 59 min ago
Does new HB2 compromise fix the state's bathroom dilemma? Maybe not.
http://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/politic...
.
Under today's newest version of the Hate Bill 2; bearded transmen must still use the ladies room until his birth certificate is changed; and the republicans don't allow birth certificate alterations
https://c2.staticflickr.com/6/5166/5266752674...
.
This is your daughter's last chance to marry a fine transhusband in the ladies room; so enjoy it until 2020
|
#16 45 min ago
Cordwainer has an outhouse with a "No Transexuals Allowed" sign on the door.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|8 min
|WelbyMD
|54
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|11 min
|Strel
|25,308
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|53 min
|Reject71
|46,461
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|1 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|136
|2nd Circuit allows sex bias suit based on gay s...
|1 hr
|Gremlin
|12
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,297
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|guest
|1,340
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|19 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|69,515
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC