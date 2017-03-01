Mundell, pictured, became the first openly gay Tory Cabinet secretary when he came out in 2015
The Scottish Secretary and his Tory MSP son have condemned a "homophobic" tweet from a well-known pro-independence blogger. But after his son Oliver, the Conservative MSP for Dumfriesshire, addressed the Scottish Conservative conference on Friday, the Wings Over Scotland website tweeted: "Oliver Mundell is the sort of public speaker that makes you wish his dad had embraced his homosexuality sooner."
