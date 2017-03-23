Mr Gay World Australia's search for a...

Mr Gay World Australia's search for a husband brings marriage equality into focus

Mr Gay World Australia is on a quest to bring the nation's fight for marriage equality to the world stage. Australia's contender for the title, David Francis, will jet off to compete for the top honour in Spain in May and wants to use the competition as a platform to raise awareness for equal love.

