Mr Gay World Australia's search for a husband brings marriage equality into focus
Mr Gay World Australia is on a quest to bring the nation's fight for marriage equality to the world stage. Australia's contender for the title, David Francis, will jet off to compete for the top honour in Spain in May and wants to use the competition as a platform to raise awareness for equal love.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|4 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|5,402
|Catholic parents fight gay couple's adoption
|4 hr
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Anxiety in America up since Donald Trump became...
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|76
|Perry doubted his win was legitimate. Now Texas...
|4 hr
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|3
|International stars turn to gay bashing
|4 hr
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Why Are We Being Forced To Accept Homosexuality? (Feb '12)
|5 hr
|Vros
|959
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Judgement
|25,253
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|7 hr
|EdmondWA
|33
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|17 hr
|Inquisitor
|46,301
