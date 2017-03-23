Movie review: Add 'CHIPS' remake to p...

Movie review: Add 'CHIPS' remake to pile of forgettable failures

The first thing to know about "CHIPS" is that this movie is not "CHiPs," even though it is based on the 1977-1983 sentimental buddy-cops on motorcycles TV show for which you may feel some nostalgia. Sorry, but it feels appropriate to - in a PG-13 manner - prepare potential viewers for the very R-rated "CHIPS."

