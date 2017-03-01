Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination protections
There are 1 comment on the Powhatan Today story from 6 hrs ago, titled Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination protections. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:
Missouri state senators voted down a proposal early Wednesday to ban discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation, in what was a loss for LGBT advocates. Democratic state Sen. Jill Schupp's amendment would have banned discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people and covered employment, housing and public accommodations.
#1 4 hrs ago
Missouri hates company. Is there anything to even boycott in Missouri?
