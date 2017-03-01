Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discr...

Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination protections

There are 1 comment on the Powhatan Today story from 6 hrs ago, titled Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination protections.

Missouri state senators voted down a proposal early Wednesday to ban discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation, in what was a loss for LGBT advocates. Democratic state Sen. Jill Schupp's amendment would have banned discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people and covered employment, housing and public accommodations.

Sick of Bigots and Morons

San Francisco, CA

#1 4 hrs ago
Missouri hates company. Is there anything to even boycott in Missouri?

