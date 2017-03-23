'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Includes Same-Sex Romances, So Why Are Gaymers Still Upset?
On Tuesday, BioWare and Electronic Arts released Mass Effect: Andromeda , an action role-playing video game that lets players pursue optional same-sex romances. Gaymers have complained that the same-sex romance scenes aren't nearly as explicit as the heterosexual ones, possible evidence of the game developers' discomfort with gay and bisexual sex.
|
