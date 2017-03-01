Married lesbian Baptist co-pastors sa...

Married lesbian Baptist co-pastors say all are - beloved'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The Rev. Maria Swearingen, center left, and the Rev. Sally Sarratt, center right, are welcomed into membership at Calgary Baptist Church by other clergy during a service on Feb. 26, 2017, in Washington, D.C. RNS photo by Adelle M. Banks WASHINGTON In her sermon on the last Sunday of Black History Month, the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr River Tam 45,261
News Many 'Straight' Men Have Gay Sex (Sep '06) 1 hr True Statement 4,408
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 2 hr guest 1,138
News The biological basis of being gay 3 hr True Statement 3
News Also, 'The Voice' returns for Season 12, and 'W... 4 hr True Statement 4
News Texas court hears case to limit gay marriage le... 4 hr True Statement 9
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey 4 hr True Statement 18
News Is your child a "prehomosexual"? Forecasting ad... (Sep '10) 11 hr cpeter1313 801
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 17 hr Strel 24,788
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,292,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC