Man Yelled Anti-Gay Remarks During Bed-Stuy Slash Attack, Police Say

Police are looking for a man who they say attacked two men in Brooklyn on Sunday morning while making anti-gay remarks. Investigators say the man wanted slashed a 34-year-old man's face with an unknown object inside the Crown Fried Chicken shop on Fulton Street near Franklin Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

