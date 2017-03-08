There are on the New York Daily News story from 9 hrs ago, titled Man hurls anti-gay slurs, stabs two men at Brooklyn restaurant. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

A man slashed and stabbed two men at a Brooklyn fried chicken shop after hurling anti-gay slurs at them, police said. The slashing spree started around 5 a.m. Sunday, inside a Crown Fried Chicken on Fulton St. near Franklin Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, cops said.

