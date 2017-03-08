Man hurls anti-gay slurs, stabs two m...

Man hurls anti-gay slurs, stabs two men at Brooklyn restaurant

There are 2 comments on the New York Daily News story from 9 hrs ago, titled Man hurls anti-gay slurs, stabs two men at Brooklyn restaurant. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

A man slashed and stabbed two men at a Brooklyn fried chicken shop after hurling anti-gay slurs at them, police said. The slashing spree started around 5 a.m. Sunday, inside a Crown Fried Chicken on Fulton St. near Franklin Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, cops said.

Proper Previous Planning

Alpharetta, GA

#1 6 hrs ago
Finding a blazed homophobic druggie who eats chicken at 5o'clock in the morning shouldn't be a problem
.
He'll walk right in and sit right down while the handcuffs click around him

Bruce

Forrest City, AR

#2 3 hrs ago
I love reading warm and fuzzy feel good stories like this:)
