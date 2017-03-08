Man hurls anti-gay slurs, stabs two men at Brooklyn restaurant
A man slashed and stabbed two men at a Brooklyn fried chicken shop after hurling anti-gay slurs at them, police said. The slashing spree started around 5 a.m. Sunday, inside a Crown Fried Chicken on Fulton St. near Franklin Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, cops said.
#1 6 hrs ago
Finding a blazed homophobic druggie who eats chicken at 5o'clock in the morning shouldn't be a problem
He'll walk right in and sit right down while the handcuffs click around him
#2 3 hrs ago
I love reading warm and fuzzy feel good stories like this:)
