Maltese prime minister attacks rise o...

Maltese prime minister attacks rise of - intolerant populism'

There are 3 comments on the Darlington and Stockton Times story from 17 hrs ago, titled Maltese prime minister attacks rise of - intolerant populism'. In it, Darlington and Stockton Times reports that:

Malta's prime minister has given a damming verdict on the state of world affairs, attacking the rise of intolerant populism and the ever-present threat of terrorism in a speech to mark Commonwealth Day. Joseph Muscat's frank assessment during an address to the Westminster Abbey congregation, which included the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, may be interpreted by some as a criticism of populist politicians, from US leader Donald Trump to Dutch right-winger Geert Wilders.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
The Wheeze of Trump

Philadelphia, PA

#1 12 hrs ago
Well parts of the EU left - notably the feminist and sexual minority parts - do warn about elements of the muslim communities in the EU, so what we have here is one of those tricky situations in which you find "competing intolerances." It's like "competing rights" in Bill of Rights cases. They're the difficult ones.

Of course in the US we mostly have to contend with talibangelical xstains, not radical muslims.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Donald

Hockessin, DE

#2 9 hrs ago
You're sick

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Wheeze of Trump

Philadelphia, PA

#3 5 hrs ago
Donald wrote:
<quoted text>
You're sick
Did you just issue a fundie fatwa against me, closet case?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his... 11 min NE Jade 65
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 43 min Faith 156
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Wondering 45,870
News Boston St. Pat's parade reverses decision, allo... 1 hr Wondering 38
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 hr Joe Catcher 24,948
Why Are We Being Forced To Accept Homosexuality? (Feb '12) 5 hr The Troll Stopper 956
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 10 hr Inquisitor 1,263
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,909 • Total comments across all topics: 279,538,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC