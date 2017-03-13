There are on the Darlington and Stockton Times story from 17 hrs ago, titled Maltese prime minister attacks rise of - intolerant populism'. In it, Darlington and Stockton Times reports that:

Malta's prime minister has given a damming verdict on the state of world affairs, attacking the rise of intolerant populism and the ever-present threat of terrorism in a speech to mark Commonwealth Day. Joseph Muscat's frank assessment during an address to the Westminster Abbey congregation, which included the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, may be interpreted by some as a criticism of populist politicians, from US leader Donald Trump to Dutch right-winger Geert Wilders.

