Maltese prime minister attacks rise of - intolerant populism'
There are 3 comments on the Darlington and Stockton Times story from 17 hrs ago, titled Maltese prime minister attacks rise of - intolerant populism'.
Malta's prime minister has given a damming verdict on the state of world affairs, attacking the rise of intolerant populism and the ever-present threat of terrorism in a speech to mark Commonwealth Day. Joseph Muscat's frank assessment during an address to the Westminster Abbey congregation, which included the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, may be interpreted by some as a criticism of populist politicians, from US leader Donald Trump to Dutch right-winger Geert Wilders.
#1 12 hrs ago
Well parts of the EU left - notably the feminist and sexual minority parts - do warn about elements of the muslim communities in the EU, so what we have here is one of those tricky situations in which you find "competing intolerances." It's like "competing rights" in Bill of Rights cases. They're the difficult ones.
Of course in the US we mostly have to contend with talibangelical xstains, not radical muslims.
#2 9 hrs ago
You're sick
#3 5 hrs ago
Did you just issue a fundie fatwa against me, closet case?
