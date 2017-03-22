Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beast,' With 'Gay Moment' Intact
There are 11 comments on the Hollywood Reporter story from 15 hrs ago, titled Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beast,' With 'Gay Moment' Intact. In it, Hollywood Reporter reports that:
After much local controversy, the film has been cleared for release in the Muslim-majority nation on March 30 with a PG13 rating. According to multiple reports emerging from the country late Tuesday, the film has been cleared for local release on March 30. The film has been given a PG13 rating, but it will screen in its entirety, without cuts.
#1 12 hrs ago
Sad
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,687
Location hidden
#2 11 hrs ago
Sad because you couldn't get tickets to see the showing in Malaysia? Or are you just sad that it isn't out on DVD yet?
#3 7 hrs ago
False alarm; baby
.
Turns out the actor playing the gay guy is straight with a wife and two rugrats back home
.
So it was a publicity stunt aimed at drawing record crowds
.
Beauty and the Beast opened to a mind-boggling $350 million at the worldwide box office over the weekend
.
All is not lost; Johnny
.
Are you hungry for some hot beauty/beast action (bestiality)
.
Your assignment will be to see if the beast waggled his tongue when he kissed the beauty
#4 6 hrs ago
Well; now you can be happy
If an entire Muslim-majority Nation full of snarling homophobes can approve the Disney movie without modification.....
.
Then it is safe for Alabama drive-in theater customers and TOPIX trolls
#5 5 hrs ago
Why do asstrolls, such as yourself, worry about things like that?
#6 5 hrs ago
He's sad because most of his mother's dresses are too small for him to wear.
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,687
Location hidden
#8 4 hrs ago
And she was a BIG woman!!
#9 2 hrs ago
It's not asstrolling when LGBTQ do it.
#10 1 hr ago
I think it's disgusting that Disney is now producing gay porno, sickening!!!
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,687
Location hidden
#11 12 min ago
Your "sad" post didn't make sense, what makes you think switching names/locations and posting your latest drivel will get better results?
#12 7 min ago
Are you gonna watch the new Disney gay porno flick?
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC