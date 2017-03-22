Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty an...

Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beast,' With 'Gay Moment' Intact

There are 11 comments on the Hollywood Reporter story from 15 hrs ago, titled Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beast,' With 'Gay Moment' Intact. In it, Hollywood Reporter reports that:

After much local controversy, the film has been cleared for release in the Muslim-majority nation on March 30 with a PG13 rating. According to multiple reports emerging from the country late Tuesday, the film has been cleared for local release on March 30. The film has been given a PG13 rating, but it will screen in its entirety, without cuts.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Johnny

Philadelphia, PA

#1 12 hrs ago
Sad

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,687

Location hidden
#2 11 hrs ago
Sad because you couldn't get tickets to see the showing in Malaysia? Or are you just sad that it isn't out on DVD yet?

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#3 7 hrs ago
Johnny wrote:
Sad
False alarm; baby
.
Turns out the actor playing the gay guy is straight with a wife and two rugrats back home
.
So it was a publicity stunt aimed at drawing record crowds
.
Beauty and the Beast opened to a mind-boggling $350 million at the worldwide box office over the weekend
.
All is not lost; Johnny
.
Are you hungry for some hot beauty/beast action (bestiality)
.
Your assignment will be to see if the beast waggled his tongue when he kissed the beauty

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#4 6 hrs ago
Johnny wrote:
Sad
Well; now you can be happy

If an entire Muslim-majority Nation full of snarling homophobes can approve the Disney movie without modification.....
.
Then it is safe for Alabama drive-in theater customers and TOPIX trolls

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Little Johnny

Philadelphia, PA

#5 5 hrs ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
<quoted text>Well; now you can be happy

If an entire Muslim-majority Nation full of snarling homophobes can approve the Disney movie without modification.....
.
Then it is safe for Alabama drive-in theater customers and TOPIX trolls
Why do asstrolls, such as yourself, worry about things like that?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#6 5 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
Sad because you couldn't get tickets to see the showing in Malaysia? Or are you just sad that it isn't out on DVD yet?
He's sad because most of his mother's dresses are too small for him to wear.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,687

Location hidden
#8 4 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
<quoted text>He's sad because most of his mother's dresses are too small for him to wear.
And she was a BIG woman!!

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankie Rizzo

Los Gatos, CA

#9 2 hrs ago
Little Johnny wrote:
<quoted text>
Why do asstrolls, such as yourself, worry about things like that?
It's not asstrolling when LGBTQ do it.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Micky Mouse

Memphis, TN

#10 1 hr ago
I think it's disgusting that Disney is now producing gay porno, sickening!!!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,687

Location hidden
#11 12 min ago
Micky Mouse wrote:
!
Your "sad" post didn't make sense, what makes you think switching names/locations and posting your latest drivel will get better results?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Micky Mouse

Memphis, TN

#12 7 min ago
NE Jade wrote:
<quoted text>Your "sad" post didn't make sense, what makes you think switching names/locations and posting your latest drivel will get better results?
Are you gonna watch the new Disney gay porno flick?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas A&M's first openly gay student body presi... 4 min go 11
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 14 min Brother Bob 13,250
News Gorsuch explains his stance on gay rights 44 min Machine Gun Sammy 3
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 2 hr pearl 5,376
News YouTube apologizes after feature blocks LGBTQ c... 2 hr Christians In Na... 1
News He's a straight man, but straight women won't d... 3 hr Tre H 15
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 hr Titania 25,197
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 6 hr cpeter1313 46,203
News Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter... Tue Tre H 21
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,268 • Total comments across all topics: 279,742,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC