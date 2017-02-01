Live blog of confirmation hearings, D...

Live blog of confirmation hearings, Day 3: Dems try to pin down Gorsuch on abortion, gay marriage

There are 2 comments on the ABA Journal story from 20 hrs ago, titled Live blog of confirmation hearings, Day 3: Dems try to pin down Gorsuch on abortion, gay marriage. In it, ABA Journal reports that:

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday sought clues from U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch about how he would rule in cases involving abortion and same-sex marriage. The Democrats pressed Gorsuch about the right to privacy, originalism and overruling precedent, all with the apparent aim of learning whether he would vote to overrule Roe v.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at ABA Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 10 hrs ago
If he IS fair and honest as he claims to be; Gorsuch has to wait his turn
.
Republican cheating is not his style
.
AFTER Merrick Garland takes his rightful place in Antonin Scalia's vacant seat; THEN we can place Gorsuch in the next vacant seat without further ado
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Phyllis Schlafly s Son

Philadelphia, PA

#2 9 hrs ago
The college newspaper he started at Columbia says quite enough on all matters about him.

"Neil Gorsuch Defended Columbia's So-Called 'Date-Rape Frat ..."
http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/03...

"'The question here is not whether "the Marines should be allowed to recruit on campus" but whether a University and its community, so devoted to the freedom of individuals to pursue their own chosen lifestyles and to speak freely, has the right or obligation to determine who may speak on campus or what may be said,' Gorsuch wrote."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-nati...

Sexual orientation is a "lifestyle," and there's any question about Roe?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... 9 min Moral Johnny 9
News 'They weren't violent, I'm lucky': Muslims on h... (Jun '16) 12 min Moral Johnny 3
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 14 min Terra Firma 25,220
News Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter... 14 min Moral Johnny 31
News Gorsuch explains his stance on gay rights 36 min Moral Johnny 12
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 45 min tbird19482 46,230
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 55 min guest 1,312
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... 4 hr Frogface Kate 16
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,154 • Total comments across all topics: 279,769,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC