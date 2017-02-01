Live blog of confirmation hearings, Day 3: Dems try to pin down Gorsuch on abortion, gay marriage
Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday sought clues from U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch about how he would rule in cases involving abortion and same-sex marriage. The Democrats pressed Gorsuch about the right to privacy, originalism and overruling precedent, all with the apparent aim of learning whether he would vote to overrule Roe v.
#1 10 hrs ago
If he IS fair and honest as he claims to be; Gorsuch has to wait his turn
Republican cheating is not his style
AFTER Merrick Garland takes his rightful place in Antonin Scalia's vacant seat; THEN we can place Gorsuch in the next vacant seat without further ado
#2 9 hrs ago
The college newspaper he started at Columbia says quite enough on all matters about him.
"Neil Gorsuch Defended Columbia's So-Called 'Date-Rape Frat ..."
http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/03...
"'The question here is not whether "the Marines should be allowed to recruit on campus" but whether a University and its community, so devoted to the freedom of individuals to pursue their own chosen lifestyles and to speak freely, has the right or obligation to determine who may speak on campus or what may be said,' Gorsuch wrote."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-nati...
Sexual orientation is a "lifestyle," and there's any question about Roe?
