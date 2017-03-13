Library named for Charleston church shooting victim targeted
Police in South Carolina are looking for whoever is responsible for racist and anti-gay graffiti at three buildings, including a library named for one of the victims of the 2015 Charleston church shootings. The racist and anti-gay remarks were sprayed at three buildings, including the library named for Cynthia Hurd, one of nine people shot to death at Emanuel AME Church.
#1 5 hrs ago
More christianist domestic terrorism.
(I'm saying that's what this incident was. I am not ordering for seconds or thirds as from a menu.)
