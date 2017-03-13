Library named for Charleston church s...

Library named for Charleston church shooting victim targeted

Library named for Charleston church shooting victim targeted

Police in South Carolina are looking for whoever is responsible for racist and anti-gay graffiti at three buildings, including a library named for one of the victims of the 2015 Charleston church shootings. The racist and anti-gay remarks were sprayed at three buildings, including the library named for Cynthia Hurd, one of nine people shot to death at Emanuel AME Church.

Evilgelicalling

Philadelphia, PA

#1 5 hrs ago
More christianist domestic terrorism.

(I'm saying that's what this incident was. I am not ordering for seconds or thirds as from a menu.)
Chicago, IL

