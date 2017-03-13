LGBTI Roadshow tells gay and trans youth 'it gets better' | Photos, Video

Victorian Gender and Sexuality Commissioner Ro Allen, Hindmarsh Shire chief executive Greg Wood and Horsham Rural City Council Mayor Pam Clarke at the LGBTI Roadshow Community Dinner in Horsham on Thursday night. Picture: REX MARTINICH Member for Lowan Emma Kealy and Victorian Gender and Sexuality Commissioner Emma Kealy at the LGBTI Equality Roadshow Community Dinner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimmera Mail-Times.