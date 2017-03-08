Lesbians 'told they did not need cerv...

Lesbians 'told they did not need cervical screening'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

Women who have sex with women are often wrongly told they do not need a cervical screening test, say LGBT groups. Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender groups say women regularly face barriers to accessing healthcare and can have poor experiences when they do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay veterans will be allowed to march in Boston... 2 min Wondering 6
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 min Wondering 45,853
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 7 min Rainbow Kid 122
News Boston St. Pat's parade reverses decision, allo... 7 min Wondering 36
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 16 min June VanDerMark 13,193
News The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his... 34 min Frankie Rizzo 51
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Terra Firma 24,926
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,230 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC