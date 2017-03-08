Lesbians 'told they did not need cervical screening'
Women who have sex with women are often wrongly told they do not need a cervical screening test, say LGBT groups. Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender groups say women regularly face barriers to accessing healthcare and can have poor experiences when they do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
