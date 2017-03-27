There are on the Reuters story from 10 hrs ago, titled Lesbian and bisexual girls more likely than other teens to smoke. In it, Reuters reports that:

Lesbian, gay and bisexual adolescents report higher rates of tobacco use than heterosexual teens, according to a U.S. study that also highlights gender differences in smoking habits. Overall, about 41 percent of lesbian and gay teens use tobacco products including both traditional and e-cigarettes, as do 39 percent of bisexual youth and 32 percent of adolescents who are uncertain about their sexual orientation, the study found.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.