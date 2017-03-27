Lesbian and bisexual girls more likely than other teens to smoke
There are 2 comments on the Reuters story from 10 hrs ago, titled Lesbian and bisexual girls more likely than other teens to smoke. In it, Reuters reports that:
Lesbian, gay and bisexual adolescents report higher rates of tobacco use than heterosexual teens, according to a U.S. study that also highlights gender differences in smoking habits. Overall, about 41 percent of lesbian and gay teens use tobacco products including both traditional and e-cigarettes, as do 39 percent of bisexual youth and 32 percent of adolescents who are uncertain about their sexual orientation, the study found.
United States
#2 7 hrs ago
What a homophobic article. Actually I didn't even read it, nor do I plan to. It's from Reuters, which is the epitome of corporate media. I wouldn't trust a word they said about anything. Anybody who would is a fool.
Even if this statement is true, so what? Of course people are going to do things that are enjoyable, whether they are good for you or not. Why would they not?
The discussion should, instead, be about the fact that the organizations who are supposed to have all of the vaccines and cures for everything, should be held to the fire for not getting it done. Getting it done, instead of telling people to live so-called "healthy lifestyles". THAT is where the discussion should be.
I mean seriously! What kind of a low-level coward would not know that?
I presume that all of you internet users already knew this. I'm talking about the idiots at Reuters. And I already know the answer to that. They publish lies because they get paid to publish lies.
But don't worry about it. The likes of them will not be around for much longer. That industry will be extinct within a decade. Probably much sooner than that.
But if any of you know anyone who still uses corporate media (and takes them seriously, as a legitimate news source), please explain this to them.
#4 5 hrs ago
Some communities are imperiled. For example, blue collar women also smoke more than the total population does on average. People of color and poor people are much more likely to live near major environmental hazards, with the results you'd expect on their health and mortality. Information like this can be used to target vulnerable communities with education efforts. The (former) safer sex ed non profit in Philly, SafeGuards, focused on smoking cessation in the community in one of its later stages.
