Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants
There are 10 comments on the Michigan Lawyers Weekly story from 14 hrs ago, titled Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants. In it, Michigan Lawyers Weekly reports that:
A former lawyer with the state of Michigan has lost his law license in a misconduct case related to his public hostility for a gay student leader at the University of Michigan. Andrew Shirvell's disbarment was ordered March 30 by a panel at the Attorney Discipline Board.
#2 11 hrs ago
Homosexuals are always causing trouble. That's their agenda.
“Equality marches on! ”
#3 10 hrs ago
Stop sharing all that pillow talk you and your therapist whisper back and forth after one of your "sessions"!
#4 10 hrs ago
Shirvell has been flaunting disbarment for years
.
He finally got his reward
.
Rick Perry; the current US Energy Secretary; is following Shirvell's homophobic footsteps; step by step by step
http://www.dallasnews.com/news/higher-educati...
#5 10 hrs ago
If you don't like the way GAY people defend themselves
.
Don't mess with the GAYS
.
Put that in your logic pipe and smoke it
#6 4 hrs ago
Another bigot standing in line at the unemployment office. LOL!
#7 3 hrs ago
Must be talking about yourself. You'll be fine. Your business underneath the shlthouse will keep you going
#8 3 hrs ago
Quit stealing my toilet brushes to brush your teeth with.
#9 3 hrs ago
wow. witty.
Loaded language is a dead giveaway that you are a dishonest loser. You give all of Gaydom a bad name. People read your posts and think "wow gays are stupid."
#10 3 hrs ago
Like a stupid parrot who repeats the same things over and over again, bird brain?
You posted this same stupid comment in another thread. Try to think of something original the next time.
#11 2 hrs ago
Aw, now you're all upset.
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
