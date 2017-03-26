Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants

There are 10 comments on the Michigan Lawyers Weekly story from 14 hrs ago, titled Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants. In it, Michigan Lawyers Weekly reports that:

A former lawyer with the state of Michigan has lost his law license in a misconduct case related to his public hostility for a gay student leader at the University of Michigan. Andrew Shirvell's disbarment was ordered March 30 by a panel at the Attorney Discipline Board.

Parker

Philadelphia, PA

#2 11 hrs ago
Homosexuals are always causing trouble. That's their agenda.

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,715

Location hidden
#3 10 hrs ago
Parker wrote:
Homosexuals are always causing trouble. That's their agenda.
Stop sharing all that pillow talk you and your therapist whisper back and forth after one of your "sessions"!

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#4 10 hrs ago
Shirvell has been flaunting disbarment for years
.
He finally got his reward
.
Rick Perry; the current US Energy Secretary; is following Shirvell's homophobic footsteps; step by step by step
http://www.dallasnews.com/news/higher-educati...

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#5 10 hrs ago
Parker wrote:
Homosexuals are always causing trouble. That's their agenda.
If you don't like the way GAY people defend themselves
.
Don't mess with the GAYS
.
Put that in your logic pipe and smoke it

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#6 4 hrs ago
Another bigot standing in line at the unemployment office. LOL!

Tommy

Philadelphia, PA

#7 3 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
Another bigot standing in line at the unemployment office. LOL!
Must be talking about yourself. You'll be fine. Your business underneath the shlthouse will keep you going

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#8 3 hrs ago
Tommy wrote:
<quoted text>
Must be talking about yourself. You'll be fine. Your business underneath the shlthouse will keep you going
Quit stealing my toilet brushes to brush your teeth with.

Frankie Rizzo

Los Gatos, CA

#9 3 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
<quoted text>Quit stealing my toilet brushes to brush your teeth with.
wow. witty.

Loaded language is a dead giveaway that you are a dishonest loser. You give all of Gaydom a bad name. People read your posts and think "wow gays are stupid."

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#10 3 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
<quoted text>

wow. witty.

Loaded language is a dead giveaway that you are a dishonest loser. You give all of Gaydom a bad name. People read your posts and think "wow gays are stupid."
Like a stupid parrot who repeats the same things over and over again, bird brain?

You posted this same stupid comment in another thread. Try to think of something original the next time.

Frankie Rizzo

Los Gatos, CA

#11 2 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
<quoted text>Like a stupid parrot who repeats the same things over and over again, bird brain?

You posted this same stupid comment in another thread. Try to think of something original the next time.
Aw, now you're all upset.
