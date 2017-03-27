Lawsuit: Bus terminal bathroom arrest...

Lawsuit: Bus terminal bathroom arrests target gays

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

A class action lawsuit accuses Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police of targeting gay men who use the restrooms at New York City's main bus terminal. The suit, filed Monday in Manhattan federal court, claims Port Authority police officers engage in discrimination by falsely arresting men perceived as gay at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on baseless charges including public lewdness and exposure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 min carter county res... 25,292
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 38 min Respect71 46,360
News Catholic Church Waging War on Women and Gays (Oct '07) 1 hr Junket 217,519
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 1 hr June VanDerMark 13,288
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 1 hr Johnny 119
Best Gay Dating Apps 1 hr Ronald 5
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr Nathan 1,336
News Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom... 4 hr cpeter1313 44
News Anxiety in America up since Donald Trump became... 6 hr Imprtnrd 81
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,384 • Total comments across all topics: 279,884,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC