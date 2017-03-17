Language Police At Fancypants College...

There are 3 comments on the The Daily Caller story from 19 hrs ago, titled Language Police At Fancypants College Deem The Word 'Homosexual' Offensive Now. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

Emerson College, a fancypants school dedicated solely to communication and performing arts, has officially deemed the word "homosexual" to be offensive. "Use gay or lesbian when describing people who are attracted to members of the same sex," school officials instruct in the guide.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 14 hrs ago
We have those snarling evangelical fundamentalist bigots to thank for this
.
Fundies express animosity and putrefaction by stiffening up and sneering the word 'homosexual' as a noun; not an adjective
.
This enhancement will be very profitable for us in our hate crimes defenses

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Newt G s Next Relgion

Philadelphia, PA

#2 11 hrs ago
The author is just bummed that using "ne gro" gets dirty looks these days everywhere but at his family dinner table.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Newt G s Next Relgion

Philadelphia, PA

#3 11 hrs ago
Wait until the more lagging on the right wing get informed that "Queer Studies" is not offensive. Their heads are gonna spin around like Linda Blair's character's when she is possessed _and_ on a motorized Lazy Susan to boot.

Word.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

