Language Police At Fancypants College Deem The Word 'Homosexual' Offensive Now
There are 3 comments on the The Daily Caller story from 19 hrs ago, titled Language Police At Fancypants College Deem The Word 'Homosexual' Offensive Now. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:
Emerson College, a fancypants school dedicated solely to communication and performing arts, has officially deemed the word "homosexual" to be offensive. "Use gay or lesbian when describing people who are attracted to members of the same sex," school officials instruct in the guide.
#1 14 hrs ago
We have those snarling evangelical fundamentalist bigots to thank for this
Fundies express animosity and putrefaction by stiffening up and sneering the word 'homosexual' as a noun; not an adjective
This enhancement will be very profitable for us in our hate crimes defenses
#2 11 hrs ago
The author is just bummed that using "ne gro" gets dirty looks these days everywhere but at his family dinner table.
#3 11 hrs ago
Wait until the more lagging on the right wing get informed that "Queer Studies" is not offensive. Their heads are gonna spin around like Linda Blair's character's when she is possessed _and_ on a motorized Lazy Susan to boot.
Word.
