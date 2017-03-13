Labor slams minister's ironic gay attack
Labor has hit out at Immigration Minister Peter Dutton's "extraordinary" attack on business chiefs who penned a letter to the prime minister in support of marriage equality. The minister chastised the chief executives for getting involved in the same-sex marriage debate, singling out Qantas boss Alan Joyce and telling him to "get back to his knitting".
