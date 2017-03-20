Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty a...

Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Beast for edits

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

This image released by Disney shows Dan Stevens as The Beast, left, and Emma Watson as Belle in a live-action adaptation of the animated classic "Beauty and the Beast." Disney - sAos film Beauty and the Beast has been pulled from cinemas in Kuwait after the country - sAos censors raised concerns over the film - sAos content.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter... 9 min Frankie Rizzo 33
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 16 min Respect71 46,161
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 20 min jonjedi 5,339
News Michele Bachmann Clinic: Where You Can Pray Awa... (Jul '11) 59 min Red River 54
News Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup... 1 hr Elizabeth1912 1
News Joe Biden Criticizes Trump's Decision To Revoke... 2 hr TerriB1 3
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 hr problem solved 25,157
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,216 • Total comments across all topics: 279,695,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC