Kristen Stewart says coming out is worthwhile if she can help others

Sporting a bleached-blond buzz cut, American actress Kristen Stewart hit the red carpet in New York to promote her new film "Personal Shopper", saying she hoped to help others by going public about her sexual orientation. The 26-year-old, who used to date her co-star from the "Twilight" film series, Robert Pattinson, made headlines in February when she announced she was gay while hosting the U.S. late night sketch show "Saturday Night Live".

