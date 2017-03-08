Kiwis asked to lend support to fight ...

Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic UK gay pub

There are 1 comment on the Stuff.co.nz story from 12 hrs ago, titled Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic UK gay pub. In it, Stuff.co.nz reports that:

New Zealanders are being asked to get behind a campaign to save an iconic British gay pub - the purchase of which was part-funded by Kiwi rich lister Alexander Abramov. Abramov owns the newly-opened exclusive lodge at Helena Bay, near Whangarei.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rev Don Wildmoan

Philadelphia, PA

#1 6 hrs ago
This bar being closed would represent a terrible laussie to the community, and New Zealandlers certainly wouldn't want _that_.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 3 min TerriB1 40
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 7 min Wondering 45,782
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 9 min carter county res... 24,882
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 37 min Inquisitor 1,240
News The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his... 1 hr Tre H 42
News Ex-Gay Therapy' Leader Dead at 70Dr. Joseph Nic... 1 hr Big Phobe 6
News Boston St. Pat's parade reverses decision, allo... 1 hr Wondering 8
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,246 • Total comments across all topics: 279,477,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC