There are on the Stuff.co.nz story from 12 hrs ago, titled Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic UK gay pub. In it, Stuff.co.nz reports that:

New Zealanders are being asked to get behind a campaign to save an iconic British gay pub - the purchase of which was part-funded by Kiwi rich lister Alexander Abramov. Abramov owns the newly-opened exclusive lodge at Helena Bay, near Whangarei.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.